Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

By REUTERS
2021/02/28 10:30
Nursing home workers, sitting at right, wait to receive first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at health care center in Seoul. 

Nursing home workers, sitting at right, wait to receive first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at health care center in Seoul.  (AP photo)

South Korea said 18,489 people received their first doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine by midnight on Friday as it launched an ambitious COVID-19 inoculation campaign, and will begin using Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on Saturday (Feb. 27).

The first to receive the shots are healthcare workers, staffers at assisted care facilities, and other high-risk people, with a goal of vaccinating 32 million to 36 million people - some 60% to 70% of the population - by September.

The government hopes to reach herd immunity, defined as at least a 70% vaccine take-up, by November, as health authorities remain on alert for signs of sporadic infections.

The first AstraZeneca vaccines are to be administered to 289,000 people, while about 55,000 healthcare workers in coronavirus treatment facilities will receive the first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE supplied through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program.

Aside from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and COVAX, South Korea has also reached agreements with Moderna Inc, Novavax Inc, and Johnson & Johnson for vaccines.

South Korea reported 415 infections of the new coronavirus for Friday. The country has recorded 89,321 infections and 1,595 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The authorities are extending social distancing rules by two weeks nationwide, including a ban on private gatherings of more than four, to blunt the coronavirus surge, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday.
South Korea
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccination
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
2021/02/27 15:00
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
2021/02/27 12:15
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
2021/02/26 23:00
Taiwan schedules religious procession for April despite COVID pandemic
Taiwan schedules religious procession for April despite COVID pandemic
2021/02/26 20:36
Taiwan economy to expand 5.9% in 2021: JP Morgan
Taiwan economy to expand 5.9% in 2021: JP Morgan
2021/02/26 12:11

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar