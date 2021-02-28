Alexa
UNC Greensboro tops E. Tennessee St. 85-74 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:08
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 32 points as UNC Greensboro beat East Tennessee State 85-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 16 points for UNC Greensboro (18-8, 13-5 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points. Hayden Koval had 13 points and three blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-11, 8-7). Vonnie Patterson added 13 points. David Sloan had 12 points. Damari Monsanto and Silas Adheke each had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Spartans leveled the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:51 GMT+08:00

