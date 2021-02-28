Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:15
Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 24 points and 10 rebounds as High Point edged past South Carolina Upstate 65-60 in the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.

High Point (9-14) advances to play top-seeded Winthrop on Monday.

Lydell Elmore had 15 points and eight rebounds for High Point. Emmanuel Izunabor added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Nevin Zink had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (5-18). Everette Hammond added 17 points and Bryson Mozone had 11.

The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, South Carolina Upstate defeated High Point 60-51 on Dec. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama