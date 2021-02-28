Alexa
California Baptist tops Vanguard 78-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:00
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Reed Nottage and Ty Rowell scored 22 points apiece as California Baptist defeated Vanguard 78-65 on Saturday.

Gorjok Gak had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for California Baptist (12-8). Elijah Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett White had 20 points for the Lions.

