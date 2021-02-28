Alexa
George Mason defeats La Salle 89-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:08
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson had 16 points as George Mason beat La Salle 89-54 on Saturday.

Tyler Kolek and Javon Greene added 15 points each for the Patriots. Jordan Miller had 13 points for George Mason (12-8, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

George Mason led 47-23 at halftime with the Patriots’ 47 first-half points a season best for the team.

Jared Kimbrough had 21 points for the Explorers (9-15, 6-11). David Beatty added 12 points. Scott Spencer had 10 points.

The Patriots improve to 2-0 against the Explorers this season. George Mason defeated La Salle 75-42 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:50 GMT+08:00

