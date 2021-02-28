Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/28 07:32
J. Wirth, Townsend lead No. 21 Gonzaga women to WCC title.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and No. 21 Gonzaga captured the West Coast Conference championship outright with a 77-39 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (21-3, 16-1), who have won five-straight league titles and 17 overall, outscored the Lions (5-18, 4-14) 43-8 over the second and third quarters.

A three-pointer by Jasmine Jones had the Lions within 16-15 less than a minute into the second quarter but they were their only points until the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored 26 straight points while Loyola Marymount was 0 for 14 with nine turnovers.

Trailing 57-20 after three quarters, the Lions scored 19 points in the fourth, doubling their field goals from seven to 14. They went 7 of 14 from 3-point range and 7 of 35 inside. They were outrebounded 45-20 and had 22 turnovers.

Ariel Johnson scored 11 points for the Lions.

Gonzaga earned a double-bye into the WCC semifinals and won't play until a week from Monday in Las Vegas.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:49 GMT+08:00

