Ancient chariot unearthed at Pompeii

Archaeologists on Saturday unearthed more than they bargained in the Italian city of Pompeii.

A on the site of the destroyed city uncovered a perfectly intact ceremonial chariot — complete with bronze decorations of "erotic images" of men and women.

Officials said the new find is the first ceremonial chariot unearthed in its entirety.

Pompeii was buried by lava brimming from a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

The area has produced several jaw-dropping archaeological discoveries since it was discovered in the 18th century.

A "snack bar" eatery was uncovered at the end of last year by experts.

"Pompeii continues to amaze us with its finds, and so it will be for many years to come with 20 hectares (49 acres) still to be excavated," Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.

The chariot is one of several important finds made in the same area outside the park near Naples following an investigation into an illegal dig.

Archaeologists last year found in the same area on the outskirts of Pompeii the skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a wealthy man and his male slave, attempting to escape death.

The chariot survived looting by modern-day antiquities thieves, who had dug tunnels through to the site, grazing but not damaging the four-wheeled cart, according to park officials.

Archaeologists believe the cart was used for festivities and parades, perhaps also to carry brides to their new homes.

Two people who live in the houses atop of the area are currently on trial for allegedly digging more than 80 meters of tunnels at the site.

