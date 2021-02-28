Alexa
Scott carries Portland State over Northern Colorado 73-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:42
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — James Scott had 19 points and six assists as Portland State topped Northern Colorado 73-65 on Saturday.

Khalid Thomas had 14 points for Portland State (9-10, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Paris Dawson added six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 23 points for the Bears (10-9, 6-7). Matt Johnson II added 14 points. Kur Jockuch had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Portland State 66-64 on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:21 GMT+08:00

