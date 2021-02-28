Alexa
Brajkovic scores 15 to lift Davidson past VCU 65-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:41
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic registered 15 points as Davidson defeated VCU 65-57 on Saturday.

Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 10 points.

VCU scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamir Watkins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (17-6, 10-4). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points. Hason Ward had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:20 GMT+08:00

