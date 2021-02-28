Alexa
Bouknight lifts UConn over Marquette 80-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:50
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — James Bouknight had 24 points as UConn beat Marquette 80-62 on Saturday. R.J. Cole added 21 points for the Huskies.

Andre Jackson had eight rebounds for UConn (12-6, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyrese Martin added eight rebounds.

Dawson Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-13, 6-11). Justin Lewis added 14 points. Jamal Cain had seven rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. UConn defeated Marquette 65-54 on Jan. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

