McCadden carries Georgia Southern over Appalachian St. 65-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:45
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Georgia Southern topped Appalachian State 65-57 on Saturday.

Gedi Juozapaitis had 16 points for Georgia Southern (13-12, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference). Zack Bryant added 12 points. Mackenzie McFatten had four blocks.

Adrian Delph had 19 points for the Mountaineers (13-11, 7-8). Justin Forrest added 12 points and six rebounds. Michael Almonacy had 10 points.

The Eagles registered their first win in four tries against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 84-78 on Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:20 GMT+08:00

