Samford uses big second half to run away from Catamounts

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:29
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Liam Welch threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more in leading Samford to a 55-27 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Welch was 26-of-36 passing for 311 yards and rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries. Jay Stanton had 135 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Ryan Glover threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns but was also intercepted twice as Western Carolina (0-5, 0-2) dropped its second spring game after losing three nonconference games in the fall.

The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 Southern Conference) led 21-20 at halftime then scored on their first three possessions of the third quarter on short touchdown runs by Dakota Chapman and Welch. Welch threw a 31-yard pass to A.J. Toney and added another short TD run early in the fourth. He had a 24-yard rushing score and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Watson in the first half. Samford had 630 yards offense.

Samford leads the series with the Catamounts 15-3 and has won the last nine meetings on its home turf.

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:20 GMT+08:00

