Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

QBs lead ground game in Kennesaw St. win over D-II Shorter

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:49
QBs lead ground game in Kennesaw St. win over D-II Shorter

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Bryant ran for three touchdowns and Kyle Glover ran for 87 yards and Kennesaw State overwhelmed NCAA Division II-member Shorter 35-3 on Saturday.

The Owls opened their spring season with 10 ball carriers earning positive yardage from the line of scrimmage. Kennesaw State ran it 60 times for 311 yards with all five touchdowns scored on the ground. Bryant ran it in from 4 and 2 yards and a yard out. Glover and backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy provided the other scores.

Bryant had more touchdowns running the ball than pass attempts. He and Murphy combined for 1-for-3 passing for 27 yards.

The Hawks enjoyed brief success taking the opening drive and holding the ball for 13 plays over 47 yards before settling for a 41-yard Nicholas Pope field goal for Shorter's lone lead of the day.

Kennesaw State led 14-3 at halftime and its ground attack eventually wore down the Hawks by the fourth quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama