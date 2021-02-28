Alexa
Warren scores 19 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 67-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:08
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren scored 19 points, Raymond Bethea Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left and Hampton narrowly beat Presbyterian 67-65 in the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.

Russell Dean added 17 points for Hampton (11-13) and Bethea finished with 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 11 points and six blocks.

Owen McCormack scored a career-high 22 points for the Blue Hose (7-15). Trevon Reddish added 17 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-1 against the Blue Hose this season. In the most recent matchup, Hampton defeated Presbyterian 62-57 on Feb. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:19 GMT+08:00

