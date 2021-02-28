Alexa
Incarnate Word beats McNeese State 48-20

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:18
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cameron Ward was 24 of 35 for 306 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to help Incarnate Word open its season with a 48-20 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Ce’Cori Tolds returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, the third of his career. The Cardinals then scored all 17 points in the second quarter to pull away to a 31-3 lead at halftime.

It was the Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Kevin Brown ran 10 times for 117 yards and Jaelin Campbell caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word.

Cody Orgeron passed for 202 yards and ran for 72 yards and a score for the Cowboys (1-1), who are ranked 19th in the FCS Top 25.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 08:19 GMT+08:00

