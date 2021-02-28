Alexa
Camp, S. Dakota step up and shell shock Illinois St. 27-20

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 06:20
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Carson Camp threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns and South Dakota's defense helped key the Coyotes in a 27-20 comeback win against Illinois State on Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

The seventh-ranked Redbirds built a 17-0 lead before South Dakota's defense triggered Illinois State's implosion.

The Coyotes forced fumbles on two straight drives and came up with an interception on a third, and the offense returned the favors with a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in succession during a four-minute span to tie it at 17 before halftime.

Camp threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Carter Bell with 10:01 left in the third quarter to give South Dakota (1-0, 1-0) the lead for good.

Despite the collapse, Illinois State (0-1, 0-1) still had a chance on its final drive. Bryce Jefferson led an eight-play, 68-yard drive, but on second-and-4 at the Coyotes' 17, he was intercepted by Elijah Reed at the goal line with 39 seconds remaining to end it.

Jefferson threw for 280 yards and was picked four times; twice by Myles Harden. The Redbirds fumbled it away three times.

