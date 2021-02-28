Alexa
Ledoux scores 17 to carry Louisiana Tech past Rice 79-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 05:50
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Kalob Ledoux each came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Louisiana Tech to a 79-58 win over Rice on Saturday.

Isaiah Crawford added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Amorie Archibald had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (19-6, 12-4 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Quincy Olivari had 16 points and six rebounds for the Owls (12-12, 6-10), who have now lost four straight games. Riley Abercrombie added 15 points, and Max Fiedler had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 101-57 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

