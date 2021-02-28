Alexa
S. Illinois ends North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak

By CARBONDALE, Associated Press
2021/02/28 05:46
Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State 38-14 on Saturday that ended the Bison's 39-game winning streak.

North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State. The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison.

Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover. Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41, and the pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter.

Avante Cox had seven receptions for 138 yards for Southern Illinois. His 65-yard catch set up Williams' 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to give the Salukis a 17-0 lead with about a minute left in the second quarter.

Salukis quarterback Nic Baker, filling in for senior Kare Lyles who left with a rib injury during last week's game against North Dakota, had a TD pass and was 17-of-23 passing for 254 yards.

Zeb Noland threw a 37-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass that was tipped to Jake Lippe that pulled the Bison to 17-7 at the break. Jalen Bussey’s 63-yard run set up Noland's 5-yard touchdown run with 2:16.

It was Southern Illinois’ first win against the Bison since a 24-14 home victory on Sept. 26, 2009.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

