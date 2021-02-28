Alexa
Brown lifts Weber State over Sacramento State 72-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 05:47
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zahir Porter scored 20 points, Isiah Brown made an uncontested layup with 1.5 seconds to go, and Weber State narrowly beat Sacramento State 72-70 on Saturday.

Brown finished with 18 points for Weber State (16-5, 11-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Dillon Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Michal Kozak had seven rebounds. Porter hit 9 of 12 shots.

Ethan Esposito tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (7-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler each had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 82-73 last Thursday.

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

