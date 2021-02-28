Alexa
North Dakota upsets South Dakota State 28-17

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 05:42
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Otis Weah had a 40-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and North Dakota rallied for a 28-17 upset over South Dakota State 28-17 on Saturday.

Weah broke a couple of tackles in the backfield and cut to an open lane up the right sideline. South Dakota State’s Isaiah Stalbird punched the ball out at the 7, but it bounced back up into Weah’s path and he recovered it just before he plunged into the end zone to cap the scoring with 6:53 left in the game.

The Fighting Hawks (2-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took the momentum in the third quarter when the defense forced a three-and-out and the special teams blocked the punt on fourth down. Tommy Schuster connected with Garett Maag for a 16-yard TD pass two plays later to give North Dakota its first lead of the game at 21-17.

Schuster passed for 184 yards and a touchdown, and Maag had 87 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Weah ran 17 times for 88 yards and two scores.

Mark Gronowski passed for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Jackrabbits (1-1, 1-1), ranked No. 3 in the FCS Top 25. Jaxon Janke had seven catches for 161 yards and two TDs, and Jadon Janke had five catches for 109 yards.

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:52 GMT+08:00

