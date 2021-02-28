Gondrezick saves No. 18 West Virginia against Kansas 72-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left, Esmery Martinez had a double-double with a career-high 24 rebounds and No. 18 West Virginia held on to defeat Kansas 72-68 on Saturday.

With the Mountaineers on top 68-66, Gondrezick let the shot clock wind down before drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After another quick Kansas basket made it 71-68, Gondrezick, who was 11 of 14 from the foul line, made 1 of 2 at eight seconds.

The Jayhawks turned the ball over to end the game.

Martinez had 14 points for her 12th double-double for the Mountaineers (18-4, 12-4 Big 12 Conference) in their second game of a season-ending four-game road trip without injured point guard Madison Smith. Kirsten Deans added 12 points.

Aniya Thomas scored 19 points and Zakiyah Franklin 18 for Kansas (7-15, 3-13), who have lost six straight as well as 13 consecutive in the series.

The Mountaineers, battling to keep second place in the conference, had a 15-point lead in the middle of the third quarter but poor shooting caught up with them. Thomas had 12 points in the last 5:26 of the third quarter for the Jayhawks to cut the deficit to four.

West Virginia was just 2 of 15 from 3-point range, shooting 39% overall. A 51-37 rebounding advantage helped make a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Kansas shot just 37.5%.

West Virginia is at Kansas State on Wednesday when Kansas goes to Iowa State.

