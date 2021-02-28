Alexa
Beasley scores 18 to lead Montana past Idaho St. 59-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 05:00
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Robby Beasley III posted 18 points as Montana held on to beat Idaho State 59-58 on Saturday.

Brandon Whitney drew a foul with two seconds left and made the second of two free throws to cap the scoring.

Mack Anderson had 15 points for Montana (11-12, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added seven rebounds.

Robert Ford III had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (12-9, 7-5). Brayden Parker added 10 points. Malik Porter had nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals this season. Montana defeated Idaho State 64-58 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:51 GMT+08:00

