Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Leafs' Auston Matthews to miss Oilers game with sore wrist

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 04:54
Leafs' Auston Matthews to miss Oilers game with sore wrist

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is out for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers because of a sore wrist.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe announced the decision before the start of a three-game series between these teams.

Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games this year and has been dealing with the wrist injury much of the way.

Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup — forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury; defenseman Jake Muzzin is back after missing two games with a facial fracture; and goalie Jack Campbell is available after a leg injury.

The Maple Leafs lead the all-Canadian North Division, with the Oilers (14-8-0) four points back.

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama