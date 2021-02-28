Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McGhee scores 34, Liberty tops Bellarmine to win A-Sun

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 04:34
McGhee scores 34, Liberty tops Bellarmine to win A-Sun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darius McGhee had a career-high 34 points as Liberty stretched its winning streak to nine games and captured the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championship with a 94-78 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

McGhee shot 8 for 11 on 3-pointers.

Chris Parker had 19 points for Liberty (20-5, 11-2). Elijah Cuffee added 12 points. Shiloh Robinson had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Pedro Bradshaw had 20 points and four steals for the Knights (13-6, 10-3), whose 10-game winning streak came to an end. Dylan Penn added 17 points. CJ Fleming had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama