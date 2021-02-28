Alexa
Hightower carries W. Carolina past Mercer 85-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 04:49
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 16 points to lead five Western Carolina players in double figures as the Catamounts easily defeated Mercer 85-61 on Saturday. Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen added 14 points apiece for the Catamounts. Kameron Gibson chipped in 13 points, and Mason Faulkner had 12. Cork also had 10 rebounds.

Western Carolina (11-15, 4-13 Southern Conference) posted a season-high 23 assists.

Neftali Alvarez had 16 points for the Bears (15-10, 8-9). James Glisson III added 11 points.

Ross Cummings, the Bears’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored three points. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 78-76 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:51 GMT+08:00

