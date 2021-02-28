Alexa
Morgan leads Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois 91-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 04:51
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Noah Morgan had a season-high 22 points and Yeikson Montero added 20 as Eastern Michigan ended its seven-game losing streak, rolling past Northern Illinois 91-57 on Saturday.

Ty Groce had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (5-11, 2-10 Mid-American Conference). Bryce McBride added 14 points.

Tyler Cochran had 20 points for the Huskies (2-15, 1-11), who have now lost six games in a row. Trendon Hankerson added 18 points and Zool Kueth had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

