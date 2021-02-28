Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Delaware State fends off Howard 17-10 to start MEAC season

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 04:51
Delaware State fends off Howard 17-10 to start MEAC season

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State quarterback Jared Lewis ran for 81 yards and a touchdown and the Hornets used a late pick-6 to beat Howard 17-10 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Howard led 3-2 through the first three quarters before Lewis' 2-yard touchdown run followed by the two-point conversion made it 10-3 for Delaware State (1-0, 1-0).

Esaias Guthrie sealed it for the Hornets when he intercepted Quinton Williams and returned it 41 yards to make it a two-score lead with 2:06 left.

Williams, however, refused to quit, and with 88 seconds remaining, found Jarrett Hunter on a 47-yard scoring pass to close Howard's (0-1, 0-1) deficit.

Delaware State recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end it.

Williams threw for 177 yards for the Bison.

The game marked the debut of new Howard head coach Larry Scott, a longtime assistant at major programs such as Miami (Fla.), Florida, Tennessee and South Florida.

The Hornets and Bison, along with South Carolina State, are the only MEAC teams competing this spring after the other football-playing league schools opted out due to COVID-19.

This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the teams in this abbreviated season. DSU and Howard will also face South Carolina State twice this spring.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama