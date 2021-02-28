Alexa
Bile, Pickett carry Georgetown past DePaul 68-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 03:28
CHICAGO (AP) — Chudier Bile scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to carry Georgetown to a 68-60 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Jamorko Pickett had 14 points for Georgetown (8-11, 6-8 Big East Conference). Dante Harris also scored 14 points and had five assists.

Charlie Moore led the Blue Demons (4-12, 2-12) with 22 points, making four 3-pointers. Ray Salnave added 11 points on 2 of 8 shooting. DePaul was 22 of 57 from the field (39%) and 9 of 10 at the line.

The Hoyas were 19 of 21 at the foul line. After a Moore 3-pointer to open the second half pulled DePaul to 30-29, Georgetown tore off on an 18-0 run to lead 48-29 with just over seven minutes gone in the period. Pickett buried three 3-pointers and was fouled trying fourth, making all three free throws to score 12 during the run.

The Hoya lead was in double digits most of the half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

