Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 03:18
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Saturday that it intercepted a missile attack over its capital launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, as well as bomb-laden drones targeting the southern province of Jizan. No casualties or damages were initially reported.

State-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV posted footage of what appeared to be explosions in the air over Riyadh. Social media users also posted videos of the blast, apparently showing the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries intercepting the ballistic missile over Riyadh.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen’s years-long war. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis. The group has increasingly launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

Updated : 2021-02-28 05:18 GMT+08:00

