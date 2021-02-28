Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Former Wimbledon champ Conchita Martínez has coronavirus

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 02:35
Former Wimbledon champ Conchita Martínez has coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Martínez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.

Martínez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.

The 48-year-old Martínez said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

“I hope that I can soon be back on this swing of the Middle East tournaments,” Martínez wrote in Spanish. “For now, I will be working via videocalls and connected online constantly with Garbiñe.”

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-28 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama