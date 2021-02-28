Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Temple COVID issues knock out men’s game at UCF

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/28 02:30
The Latest: Temple COVID issues knock out men’s game at UCF

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The men’s basketball game between Temple and Central Florida was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 cases within the Temple program.

The American Athletic Conference said the game at Orlando will not be made up.

Temple (5-10) has lost six of its last seven games. UCF (8-11) has won four of its last six and plays Tuesday against Tulsa. The league tournament starts March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-28 03:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama