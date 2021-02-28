Alexa
BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 02:43
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Six Nations
P W D L F A Pts
Wales 3 3 0 0 86 64 14
France 2 2 0 0 65 23 9
Ireland 3 1 0 2 77 46 7
England 3 1 0 2 71 69 6
Scotland 2 1 0 1 35 31 5
Italy 3 0 0 3 38 139 0

Third Round
Saturday, Feb. 27
Rome

Ireland 48, Italy 10

Cardiff

Wales 40, England 24

Sunday, Feb. 28
Paris

France vs. Scotland, ppd., coronavirus

Fourth Round
Saturday, March 13
Rome

Italy vs. Wales, 1415 GMT

London

England vs. France, 1645 GMT

Sunday, March 14
Edinburgh

Scotland vs. Ireland, 1500 GMT

Updated : 2021-02-28 03:48 GMT+08:00

