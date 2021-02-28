BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Six Nations
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Wales
|3
|3
|0
|0
|86
|64
|14
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|65
|23
|9
|Ireland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|77
|46
|7
|England
|3
|1
|0
|2
|71
|69
|6
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|35
|31
|5
|Italy
|3
|0
|0
|3
|38
|139
|0
|Third Round
|Saturday, Feb. 27
|Rome
Ireland 48, Italy 10
|Cardiff
Wales 40, England 24
|Sunday, Feb. 28
|Paris
France vs. Scotland, ppd., coronavirus
|Fourth Round
|Saturday, March 13
|Rome
Italy vs. Wales, 1415 GMT
|London
England vs. France, 1645 GMT
|Sunday, March 14
|Edinburgh
Scotland vs. Ireland, 1500 GMT