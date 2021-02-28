Alexa
Islamist party supporters march for unity in Tunisia

By TUNIS, Associated Press
2021/02/28 02:17
Supporters of the islamist Ennada party march with Tunisian flags during a rally in Tunis, Tunisia, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The party, Ennahdha, led ...
Thousands of flag-waving marchers demonstrated Saturday in Tunisia's capital in a show of support for the majority party in parliament.

The demonstration follows political tensions between Tunisia's president and its prime minister, Hichem Mechichi. Mechichi has sought to reshuffle his Cabinet but has seen some of his proposed ministerial appointments blocked by President Kais Saied.

Marchers in Tunis chanted “The people want national unity.” The demonstration was called by the Islamist Ennahdha party that holds the largest block of seats in Tunisia's parliament.

Updated : 2021-02-28 03:47 GMT+08:00

