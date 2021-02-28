Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Messi scores, assists in Barcelona 2-0 win at Sevilla

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/28 01:13
Sevilla's Rakitic and Suso and Barcelona's Messi fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon S...
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ...
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona ...

Sevilla's Rakitic and Suso and Barcelona's Messi fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon S...

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan ...

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona ...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored after setting up Ousmane Dembele for the opener to secure a 2-0 victory at Sevilla on Saturday, lifting Barcelona into second place in the Spanish league.

Dembele netted in the 29th minute when Messi played him clear on a quick attack to end Sevilla’s excellent defensive streak of five straight clean sheets in the league.

Messi then capped a complete performance by his team in the 85th when he dribbled through the area and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on a second try. It was Messi’s league-leading 19th goal.

Barcelona will meet Sevilla again on Wednesday needing to overcome a 2-0 first-leg loss in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Barcelona’s victory left it two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two more matches to play.

Sevilla was left in fourth place after the end of its run of six straight victories in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-28 02:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama