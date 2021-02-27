All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|13
|Hartford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|24
|18
|Manitoba
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|20
|20
|Toronto
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Stockton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|15
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|35
|18
|Grand Rapids
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|15
|11
|Iowa
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|31
|Texas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|23
|Cleveland
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|14
|18
|Rockford
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|17
|28
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|21
|18
|Lehigh Valley
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|18
|15
|Utica
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|25
|21
|Rochester
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|21
|WB/Scranton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|19
|18
|Binghamton
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|19
|26
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|17
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|27
|14
|San Diego
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|27
|Tucson
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|21
|17
|Colorado
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|22
|Bakersfield
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|19
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Ontario
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|18
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Stockton 8, Toronto 1
WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1
Hershey 6, Binghamton 3
Laval 4, Manitoba 3
Utica 7, Rochester 2
Iowa 5, Texas 3
Henderson 3, San Diego 2
Tucson 4, Colorado 3
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.