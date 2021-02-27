Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 13
Hartford 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12
Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 18
Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20
Toronto 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 24
Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 8 7 1 0 0 14 35 18
Grand Rapids 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11
Iowa 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 31
Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23
Cleveland 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 18
Rockford 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 28
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 7 4 1 2 0 10 21 18
Lehigh Valley 6 4 1 1 0 9 18 15
Utica 6 4 1 0 1 9 25 21
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 21
WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18
Binghamton 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 26
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 8 7 1 0 0 14 27 14
San Diego 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 27
Tucson 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 17
Colorado 7 2 3 2 0 6 18 22
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Ontario 8 1 6 1 0 3 18 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Stockton 8, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Hershey 6, Binghamton 3

Laval 4, Manitoba 3

Utica 7, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Texas 3

Henderson 3, San Diego 2

Tucson 4, Colorado 3

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama