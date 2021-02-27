Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilded Age mansion The Breakers closing for 3 months

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 22:59
Gilded Age mansion The Breakers closing for 3 months

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Breakers is taking a break.

The Preservation Society of Newport County says it's closing the famed Gilded Age mansion for three months starting Monday.

But there's good news for mansion aficionados — Marble House, a popular Newport destination and National Historic Landmark that's been closed since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is reopening to visitors.

“We are excited to welcome people back to this spectacular house and share its fascinating history," Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director of the Preservation Society, said in a statement.

Marble House was completed in 1892 as a summer home for William K. and Alva Vanderbilt of New York City. It was designed by famed architect Richard Morris Hunt with inspiration from the Petit Trianon at Versailles, France.

Hunt was also commissioned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II to design The Breakers after it burned down in an 1892 fire. The Italian Renaissance-style mansion was completed in 1895.

The Breakers is scheduled to reopen by May 28, Coxe said.

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama