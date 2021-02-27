All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49 Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65 N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45 Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54 Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60 N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48 New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44 Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53 Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39 Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61 Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53 Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72 Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40 Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62 Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 53 41 St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61 Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 49 40 Los Angeles 19 9 7 3 21 57 52 Arizona 20 9 8 3 21 54 58 San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55 Edmonton 22 14 8 0 28 79 65 Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52 Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58 Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85 Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.