THROUGH FEBRUARY 26
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|28
|323
|204
|917
|32.8
|Curry, GS
|33
|325
|176
|988
|29.9
|Lillard, POR
|31
|288
|219
|924
|29.8
|Embiid, PHI
|27
|248
|271
|799
|29.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|32
|333
|224
|926
|28.9
|LaVine, CHI
|32
|329
|144
|917
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|30
|296
|187
|856
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|24
|251
|89
|657
|27.4
|Leonard, LAC
|28
|270
|156
|752
|26.9
|Jokic, DEN
|32
|330
|150
|862
|26.9
|Young, ATL
|31
|245
|267
|832
|26.8
|James, LAL
|34
|327
|139
|873
|25.7
|Williamson, NO
|31
|307
|173
|793
|25.6
|Tatum, BOS
|28
|253
|121
|701
|25.0
|Brown, BOS
|31
|293
|118
|776
|25.0
|Harden, BKN
|28
|219
|168
|696
|24.9
|Booker, PHO
|28
|256
|124
|696
|24.9
|Mitchell, UTA
|31
|259
|134
|754
|24.3
|Vucevic, ORL
|33
|319
|72
|794
|24.1
|Ingram, NO
|32
|270
|148
|768
|24.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Allen, CLE
|156
|232
|.672
|Holmes, SAC
|160
|243
|.658
|Gobert, UTA
|177
|277
|.639
|Harrell, LAL
|191
|301
|.635
|Williamson, NO
|307
|497
|.618
|Plumlee, DET
|131
|215
|.609
|Young, CHI
|153
|256
|.598
|Capela, ATL
|194
|326
|.595
|Ayton, PHO
|197
|332
|.593
|Kanter, POR
|157
|271
|.579
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|30
|143
|279
|422
|14.1
|Drummond, CLE
|25
|101
|236
|337
|13.5
|Gobert, UTA
|33
|112
|326
|438
|13.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|32
|58
|317
|375
|11.7
|Ayton, PHO
|32
|112
|262
|374
|11.7
|Vucevic, ORL
|33
|63
|322
|385
|11.7
|Sabonis, IND
|31
|84
|274
|358
|11.5
|Kanter, POR
|32
|133
|236
|369
|11.5
|Valanciunas, MEM
|24
|82
|190
|272
|11.3
|Embiid, PHI
|27
|58
|245
|303
|11.2
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|28
|310
|11.1
|Westbrook, WAS
|23
|223
|9.7
|Young, ATL
|31
|294
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|30
|271
|9.0
|Paul, PHO
|31
|272
|8.8
|Green, GS
|29
|253
|8.7
|Jokic, DEN
|32
|268
|8.4
|Lillard, POR
|31
|248
|8.0
|Simmons, PHI
|28
|220
|7.9
|James, LAL
|34
|270
|7.9