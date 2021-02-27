Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:01
THROUGH FEBRUARY 26

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 28 323 204 917 32.8
Curry, GS 33 325 176 988 29.9
Lillard, POR 31 288 219 924 29.8
Embiid, PHI 27 248 271 799 29.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 32 333 224 926 28.9
LaVine, CHI 32 329 144 917 28.7
Doncic, DAL 30 296 187 856 28.5
Irving, BKN 24 251 89 657 27.4
Leonard, LAC 28 270 156 752 26.9
Jokic, DEN 32 330 150 862 26.9
Young, ATL 31 245 267 832 26.8
James, LAL 34 327 139 873 25.7
Williamson, NO 31 307 173 793 25.6
Tatum, BOS 28 253 121 701 25.0
Brown, BOS 31 293 118 776 25.0
Harden, BKN 28 219 168 696 24.9
Booker, PHO 28 256 124 696 24.9
Mitchell, UTA 31 259 134 754 24.3
Vucevic, ORL 33 319 72 794 24.1
Ingram, NO 32 270 148 768 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Allen, CLE 156 232 .672
Holmes, SAC 160 243 .658
Gobert, UTA 177 277 .639
Harrell, LAL 191 301 .635
Williamson, NO 307 497 .618
Plumlee, DET 131 215 .609
Young, CHI 153 256 .598
Capela, ATL 194 326 .595
Ayton, PHO 197 332 .593
Kanter, POR 157 271 .579

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 30 143 279 422 14.1
Drummond, CLE 25 101 236 337 13.5
Gobert, UTA 33 112 326 438 13.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL 32 58 317 375 11.7
Ayton, PHO 32 112 262 374 11.7
Vucevic, ORL 33 63 322 385 11.7
Sabonis, IND 31 84 274 358 11.5
Kanter, POR 32 133 236 369 11.5
Valanciunas, MEM 24 82 190 272 11.3
Embiid, PHI 27 58 245 303 11.2

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 28 310 11.1
Westbrook, WAS 23 223 9.7
Young, ATL 31 294 9.5
Doncic, DAL 30 271 9.0
Paul, PHO 31 272 8.8
Green, GS 29 253 8.7
Jokic, DEN 32 268 8.4
Lillard, POR 31 248 8.0
Simmons, PHI 28 220 7.9
James, LAL 34 270 7.9

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:47 GMT+08:00

