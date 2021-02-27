SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26 Pensacola 19 9 7 2 1 21 53 52 Huntsville 18 9 8 1 0 19 54 54 Knoxville 17 8 8 1 0 17 46 45 Birmingham 17 6 7 4 0 16 42 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 0

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.