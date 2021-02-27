Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26
Pensacola 19 9 7 2 1 21 53 52
Huntsville 18 9 8 1 0 19 54 54
Knoxville 17 8 8 1 0 17 46 45
Birmingham 17 6 7 4 0 16 42 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 0

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama