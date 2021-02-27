Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 26

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 1.55
Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 11 1.73
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 1.87
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 2.01
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 31 2.06
Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 2.14
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 2.18
Cam Talbot Minnesota 7 384 14 2.19
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 2.29
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 487 19 2.34
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 2.35
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 2.36
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 2.37
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 2.38
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 2.40
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 38 2.42
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 17 2.42
Jake Oettinger Dallas 7 396 16 2.42

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 11 3 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 9 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 15 901 9 5 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 9 5 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 16 944 8 4 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 16 940 8 6 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 8 3 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1
James Reimer Carolina 11 661 8 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 8 3 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 11 670 7 3 1
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 7 4 0
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 7 2 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 6 7 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 13 738 6 6 1
Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 9 550 6 2 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 6 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 11 187 .944 6 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 277 .942 8 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 28 403 .935 11 3 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 487 19 259 .932 5 2 1
Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 204 .932 4 2 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 10 577 22 296 .931 4 4 1
Chris Driedger Florida 10 605 22 284 .928 7 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 31 400 .928 9 4 2
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 20 258 .928 4 4 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 7 384 14 176 .926 4 2 0
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 3 178 7 85 .924 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 28 335 .923 9 5 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 14 165 .922 4 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 37 433 .921 8 3 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 12 676 27 307 .919 4 6 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 10 555 24 270 .918 5 3 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 11 632 25 277 .917 7 4 0
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 902 3 9 4 2
John Gibson Anaheim 16 899 3 5 8 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 3 8 3 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 14 835 2 9 5 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 10 568 2 5 3 2
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 511 2 4 4 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 7 381 2 6 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 16 944 1 6 7 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 15 897 1 11 3 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 1 8 3 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 12 618 1 5 6 0
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 7 422 1 4 2 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 7 405 1 3 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 8 372 1 1 4 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 7 353 1 4 1 0
Malcolm Subban Chicago 5 309 1 3 1 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 5 302 1 2 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:46 GMT+08:00

