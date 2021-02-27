Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 25 20 4 1 0 41 88 57
Florida 27 21 5 0 1 43 108 63
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 66 78
Greenville 27 11 9 5 2 29 74 86
South Carolina 25 9 8 6 2 26 70 81
Jacksonville 21 9 10 1 1 20 50 60
Wheeling 23 6 13 4 0 16 60 86
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 24 16 5 3 0 35 78 61
Allen 25 16 8 1 0 33 83 66
Fort Wayne 7 3 1 2 1 9 22 19
Utah 26 12 6 3 5 32 80 81
Tulsa 27 12 12 2 1 27 59 68
Kansas City 25 9 12 3 1 22 60 74
Rapid City 28 11 16 1 0 23 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Allen 5, Greenville 4

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2

Wheeling 5, Utah 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Rapid City 5, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:46 GMT+08:00

