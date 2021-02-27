Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49 5-1-0 6-4-2 11-5-2
Washington 19 10 5 4 24 65 65 7-3-2 3-2-2 10-5-4
N.Y. Islanders 19 10 6 3 23 51 45 6-0-1 4-6-2 10-6-3
Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54 6-2-2 3-2-1 9-4-3
Pittsburgh 18 10 7 1 21 56 60 7-1-0 3-6-1 10-7-1
N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48 4-5-2 3-3-1 7-8-3
New Jersey 15 7 6 2 16 41 44 2-4-1 5-2-1 7-6-2
Buffalo 17 6 8 3 15 44 51 2-5-2 4-3-1 6-8-3
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 19 13 4 2 28 62 53 7-3-1 6-1-1 13-4-2
Tampa Bay 18 13 4 1 27 64 39 8-1-0 5-3-1 13-4-1
Chicago 21 11 6 4 26 63 61 5-2-1 6-4-3 11-6-4
Carolina 19 12 6 1 25 65 53 6-1-1 6-5-0 12-6-1
Columbus 21 8 8 5 21 60 72 5-4-3 3-4-2 8-8-5
Dallas 15 6 5 4 16 46 40 4-1-3 2-4-1 6-5-4
Nashville 19 8 11 0 16 44 62 5-4-0 3-7-0 8-11-0
Detroit 22 6 13 3 15 44 68 4-6-2 2-7-1 6-13-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34 8-2-1 3-2-0 11-4-1
Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 53 41 4-3-0 7-3-0 11-6-0
St. Louis 20 10 8 2 22 60 61 4-6-2 6-2-0 10-8-2
Colorado 17 10 6 1 21 49 40 5-3-0 5-3-1 10-6-1
Los Angeles 19 9 7 3 21 57 52 3-2-3 6-5-0 9-7-3
Arizona 20 9 8 3 21 54 58 6-5-3 3-3-0 9-8-3
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64 1-2-0 6-6-2 7-8-2
Anaheim 20 6 10 4 16 40 58 3-5-2 3-5-2 6-10-4
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55 9-3-1 6-1-1 15-4-2
Edmonton 22 14 8 0 28 79 65 6-5-0 8-3-0 14-8-0
Winnipeg 19 12 6 1 25 67 52 7-3-1 5-3-0 12-6-1
Montreal 19 9 6 4 22 64 58 3-5-0 6-1-4 9-6-4
Calgary 21 9 10 2 20 52 62 4-4-0 5-6-2 9-10-2
Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85 5-6-2 3-8-0 8-14-2
Ottawa 22 7 14 1 15 58 85 4-5-1 3-9-0 7-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vegas at Anaheim, ppd

St. Louis at San Jose, ppd

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-28 00:46 GMT+08:00

