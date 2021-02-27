All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|55
|49
|5-1-0
|6-4-2
|11-5-2
|Washington
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|65
|65
|7-3-2
|3-2-2
|10-5-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|51
|45
|6-0-1
|4-6-2
|10-6-3
|Philadelphia
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|55
|54
|6-2-2
|3-2-1
|9-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|56
|60
|7-1-0
|3-6-1
|10-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|49
|48
|4-5-2
|3-3-1
|7-8-3
|New Jersey
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|41
|44
|2-4-1
|5-2-1
|7-6-2
|Buffalo
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|44
|51
|2-5-2
|4-3-1
|6-8-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|19
|13
|4
|2
|28
|62
|53
|7-3-1
|6-1-1
|13-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|64
|39
|8-1-0
|5-3-1
|13-4-1
|Chicago
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|63
|61
|5-2-1
|6-4-3
|11-6-4
|Carolina
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|65
|53
|6-1-1
|6-5-0
|12-6-1
|Columbus
|21
|8
|8
|5
|21
|60
|72
|5-4-3
|3-4-2
|8-8-5
|Dallas
|15
|6
|5
|4
|16
|46
|40
|4-1-3
|2-4-1
|6-5-4
|Nashville
|19
|8
|11
|0
|16
|44
|62
|5-4-0
|3-7-0
|8-11-0
|Detroit
|22
|6
|13
|3
|15
|44
|68
|4-6-2
|2-7-1
|6-13-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|16
|11
|4
|1
|23
|48
|34
|8-2-1
|3-2-0
|11-4-1
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|53
|41
|4-3-0
|7-3-0
|11-6-0
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|60
|61
|4-6-2
|6-2-0
|10-8-2
|Colorado
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|49
|40
|5-3-0
|5-3-1
|10-6-1
|Los Angeles
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|57
|52
|3-2-3
|6-5-0
|9-7-3
|Arizona
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|54
|58
|6-5-3
|3-3-0
|9-8-3
|San Jose
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|64
|1-2-0
|6-6-2
|7-8-2
|Anaheim
|20
|6
|10
|4
|16
|40
|58
|3-5-2
|3-5-2
|6-10-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|21
|15
|4
|2
|32
|74
|55
|9-3-1
|6-1-1
|15-4-2
|Edmonton
|22
|14
|8
|0
|28
|79
|65
|6-5-0
|8-3-0
|14-8-0
|Winnipeg
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|67
|52
|7-3-1
|5-3-0
|12-6-1
|Montreal
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|64
|58
|3-5-0
|6-1-4
|9-6-4
|Calgary
|21
|9
|10
|2
|20
|52
|62
|4-4-0
|5-6-2
|9-10-2
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|68
|85
|5-6-2
|3-8-0
|8-14-2
|Ottawa
|22
|7
|14
|1
|15
|58
|85
|4-5-1
|3-9-0
|7-14-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Vegas at Anaheim, ppd
St. Louis at San Jose, ppd
Calgary at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.