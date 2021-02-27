Alexa
France women's 7s team out of tournament after virus tests

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 20:31
MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France's rugby 7s women's team has pulled out of a tournament in Madrid this weekend because of two suspected coronavirus cases in the squad, the French Rugby Federation said Saturday.

The FFR said in a statement that a battery of tests carried out at the team camp in Madrid on Friday evening revealed the two suspicious cases. The players were not identified. All players and staff have now been placed into isolation and more tests are scheduled Sunday.

“As a consequence, the France women's 7s team has pulled out of the tournament taking place in Madrid this weekend,” the FFR said.

The French played in the first of the two Madrid 7s tournaments last weekend, beating the United States and Poland before losing to Russia in the final.

It is a second blow to French rugby, after the men's Six Nations match against Scotland this Sunday was called off after an outbreak of virus cases in the French squad at Marcoussis, near Paris.

No new date has been set for that match.

Updated : 2021-02-27 21:44 GMT+08:00

