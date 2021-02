Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand return during her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open tennis championship in... Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a forehand return during her fourth round match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.

The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.

Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports