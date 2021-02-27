Alexa
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away

Much-loved actor dies aged 70 after contracting liver cancer

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/27 18:32
Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat (Wikipedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong veteran actor Ng Man-tat (吳孟達) passed away Saturday at the age of 70.

Ng was a Hong Kong actor originally from Fujian, China. He started his career at the age of 22 and appeared in movies like "The Final Combat" and "The Justice of Life."

He won Best Supporting Actor at the 10th Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in "A Moment of Romance." He also received several other nominations for the Hong Kong Film Awards and Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards.

Ng and standout actor Stephen Chow (周星馳) paired up in a number of famous comedies. However, the duo stopped working together after the film "Shaolin Soccer" a decade ago.

HK01 reported at 5:21 p.m. that Ng died at Union Hospital. The actor's friend Tin Kai-man (田啟文) said that Ng was aware he had liver cancer before Lunar New Year.

Ng underwent chemotherapy and became weak, according to CNA. Tin said Ng was transferred to the intensive care unit Thursday, but his situation worsened Saturday.

The hospital notified family members and friends to visit Ng for the last time. Tin added Chow was updated about Ng's condition and offered his help, according to CNA.
