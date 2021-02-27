Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/27 15:41
PSL: Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne of Nepal has replaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandars squad for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League.

The 20-year-old Lamichanne has previously represented Lahore in seven games of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league in 2019.

Rashid left for national duty after featuring in Lahore’s victories against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the first two matches.

In Rashid’s absence Lahore lost their first game against Multan Sultans by seven wickets on Friday. However, Lahore still are the joint leaders with Islamabad United after winning two of their three matches.

Lamichanne boasts an impressive Twenty20 record, claiming 34 wickets in 21 internationals at an average of 14.55 and economy rate of 6.51 runs per over.

Updated : 2021-02-27 17:08 GMT+08:00

