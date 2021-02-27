Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 14:35
Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021, seen from the southern side of the vol...
Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security...
A demonstrator spray paints "Freedom for Hasel" in Catalan during a protest condemning the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Monda...
Students rush past the bodies of inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, F...
Models wearing wedding gowns prepare for the catwalk, with street traffic reflected in a window of the Ara Pacis, during a fashion week show in downto...
An elderly woman is helped to enter a vaccine center to get her shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Fe...
Anti-coup protesters fill the streets as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. A call for a Mon...
People carry their belongings as they wade through the water in a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 20...
Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst ...
A boy runs past a mural of former President Robert Mugabe in Harare, Monday, Feb, 22, 2021. The Zimbabwean leader died in 2019. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi ...
Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern ...

FEB. 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 15:39 GMT+08:00

