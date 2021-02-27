AP Week in Pictures, Global

Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern ... Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The protective tunnel was set up to allow home residents to have personal contact with their families and still stay safe respecting the anti-COVID-19 precautions. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A boy runs past a mural of former President Robert Mugabe in Harare, Monday, Feb, 22, 2021. The Zimbabwean leader died in 2019. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi ... A boy runs past a mural of former President Robert Mugabe in Harare, Monday, Feb, 22, 2021. The Zimbabwean leader died in 2019. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst ... Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold. They are still without running water. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People carry their belongings as they wade through the water in a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 20... People carry their belongings as they wade through the water in a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital after the Citarum River embankment broke. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Anti-coup protesters fill the streets as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. A call for a Mon... Anti-coup protesters fill the streets as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. (AP Photo)

An elderly woman is helped to enter a vaccine center to get her shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Fe... An elderly woman is helped to enter a vaccine center to get her shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, as the capital vaccinates people over the age of 80 for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Models wearing wedding gowns prepare for the catwalk, with street traffic reflected in a window of the Ara Pacis, during a fashion week show in downto... Models wearing wedding gowns prepare for the catwalk, with street traffic reflected in a window of the Ara Pacis, during a fashion week show in downtown Rome, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Students rush past the bodies of inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, F... Students rush past the bodies of inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. At least seven people were killed and one injured on Thursday after eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that several inmates tried to escape. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery).

A demonstrator spray paints "Freedom for Hasel" in Catalan during a protest condemning the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Monda... A demonstrator spray paints "Freedom for Hasel" in Catalan during a protest condemning the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Hasel spent 24 hours barricaded in a university building before police took him away last week to serve a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence in his music. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security... Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security laws, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been denied bail at least six times. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021, seen from the southern side of the vol... Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021, seen from the southern side of the volcano. Europe's most active volcano has been steadily erupting since last week, belching smoke, ash, and fountains of red-hot lava. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FEB. 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

