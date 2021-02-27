Alexa
Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 72-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 14:44
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 13th straight game, narrowly defeating UC Riverside 72-68 on Friday night.

Sow hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists for UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 11-2 Big West Conference). Devearl Ramsey added 13 points. Miles Norris had 11 points.

Arinze Chidom had 17 points for the Highlanders (10-7, 6-5). Jock Perry added 14 points. Zyon Pullin had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 15:39 GMT+08:00

