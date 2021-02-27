Alexa
Williams leads CSU Bakersfield over CSU Northridge 84-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/27 14:16
Williams leads CSU Bakersfield over CSU Northridge 84-58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shaun Williams had 19 points to lead five Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners rolled past Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday night.

De’Monte Buckingham added 16 points for the Roadrunners. Justin McCall chipped in 13, Taze Moore scored 13 and Ronne Readus had 10. Moore also had three blocks.

Justin Edler-Davis, whose nine points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Roadrunners, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 9-6 Big West Conference) posted a season-high 26 assists.

TJ Starks had 27 points for the Matadors (8-10, 4-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-27 15:39 GMT+08:00

