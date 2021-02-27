Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/27 12:45
Johnson leads Georgia St. over South Alabama 84-81

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Evan Johnson had a season-high 28 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated South Alabama 84-81 on Friday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Thomas had 14 points and four blocks for Georgia State (13-5, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Kane Williams added 14 points and seven assists. Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Justin Roberts, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Panthers, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Michael Flowers tied a season high with 32 points for the Jaguars (16-9, 10-6), whose eight-game winning streak came to an end. Kayo Goncalves added 19 points. Tyreke Locure had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Georgia State 70-67 on Feb. 9.

